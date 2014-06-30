UT system president to be part of Leadership Tenn. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT system president to be part of Leadership Tenn.

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - University of Tennessee System President Joe DiPietro will participate in Leadership Tennessee. That's a statewide leadership education program for people in the business, government, education and nonprofit sectors.

The 10-month program is overseen by Lipscomb University's Nelson and Sue Andrews Institute for Civic Leadership.

Through the program, participants will discuss issues that affect constituencies statewide.

DiPietro said in a statement that he looks forward to a meeting with other Tennessee leaders and learning their ideas about how they can join together to advance the state.

DiPietro will be part of the program's second class, a 31-member group. A full listing of the entire class is at www.leadershiptennessee.org.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.