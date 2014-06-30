UT system president to be part of Leadership Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - University of Tennessee System President Joe DiPietro will participate in Leadership Tennessee. That's a statewide leadership education program for people in the business, government, education and nonprofit sectors.

The 10-month program is overseen by Lipscomb University's Nelson and Sue Andrews Institute for Civic Leadership.

Through the program, participants will discuss issues that affect constituencies statewide.

DiPietro said in a statement that he looks forward to a meeting with other Tennessee leaders and learning their ideas about how they can join together to advance the state.

DiPietro will be part of the program's second class, a 31-member group. A full listing of the entire class is at www.leadershiptennessee.org.

