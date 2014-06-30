Teens eye saving babies: Girls Inc. of Chattanooga heads to CDC to share what they learned

ATLANTA — When the security guard reached the top of the steps in the small bus parked at the checkpoint of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he did a double take.

Sitting in the rows were six blazer-clad teenage girls, holding notebooks and ready to show him their photo IDs.

Most of them aren’t even old enough for a driver’s license — a fact that made the security guard chuckle as he walked down the aisle.

“We don’t really ever have students here,” he explained to Hannah Vann, coordinator for the group.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.