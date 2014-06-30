Murphy man arrested for murder Posted: Monday, June 30, 2014 12:31 PM EDT Updated: Monday, June 30, 2014 12:31 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old John Anthony Hill of Murphy. NC for murder of a Peachtree Community man.



On June 29, the Cherokee County Emergency Communications Center received a call for service at a Peachtree Community home because of a home invasion.



When deputies arrived they were met by Hill who directed officers to his residence where they found Pfleiderer.



Investigators with the sheriff’s office along with a mobile crime scene team from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation processed the scene and determined the cause and manner of death was consistent with homicide.



Hill was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he is has a $500,000.00 secure bond. Hill is expected to appear in Cherokee County District Court on July 8.



