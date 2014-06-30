GA education agency launches website redesign - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA education agency launches website redesign

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Department of Education has launched a redesigned website.

Department spokesman Matt Cardoza says the new site is available Monday. The design works with all browsers and devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Cardoza says the department hopes the new site will be easier for people to navigate. It's still available at gadoe.org.

