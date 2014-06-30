Flash flood warnings issued for TN and GA

With a seeming constant cycle of afternoon rains, the possibility of some localized flooding exists for the Channel 3 viewing area.

Three to four inches of rain has fallen on the already saturated ground.

Channel 3 Storm Alert Team Meteorologist David Karnes posted “Some periods of heavy rain will continue on and off through the morning, tapering this afternoon.”



The National Weather Service has posted Flash Flood warnings have been issued for the following counties:

Gilmer County, GA

Bradley County, TN

Hamilton County, TN

McMinn County, TN

Meigs County, TN

Rhea County, TN



Flood warnings have been issued for:

Bledsoe County, TN



Flood advisories have been issued for:

Polk County, TN



