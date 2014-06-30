Anti-meth law among those taking effect July 1 in TN

Pseudoephedrine, commonly used in nasal decongestants, is a key ingredient in making methamphetamine. Times Free Press photo

By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A law limiting the purchase of cold and allergy medicines used to make illegal methamphetamine is among those taking effect on July 1.

The anti-meth law requires a prescription to obtain more than 28.8 grams of pseudoephedrine per year, which is the equivalent of about five months' worth of the maximum dosage of medicines like Sudafed.

According to the governor's office, 268 children were removed from their homes last year because of meth-related incidents and nearly 1,700 meth labs were seized.

Also taking effect on Tuesday is a measure that requires more disclosure from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, as well as a statute that allows the state to use the electric chair to execute death row inmates.

