Funeral arrangements for Howard Baker Jr.

By WBIR
Sen. Howard Baker. AP photo Sen. Howard Baker. AP photo
(WBIR) - People from across the country are expected to arrive in East Tennessee this week to celebrate the life of one of the nation's greatest statesmen, Howard H. Baker Jr.

The politician's body will lie in repose inside the rotunda of the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center of Public Policy on the University of Tennessee campus from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. Parking is available in the White Avenue garage.

His funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 1 at First Presbyterian Church in his hometown of Huntsville, Tenn.

The former Senate Majority Leader passed away Thursday at his home in Huntsville, following complications from a stroke he suffered last week. Baker was 88 years old.

Baker reshaped Tennessee politics, helping to define two key parties within the state. He served 18 years in the U.S. Senate where he became known as the "great conciliator" because of his ability to bridge the political divide.

