Haslam signs agreement to protect dairy industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has signed an agreement with eight other states to protect the dairy industry in the event of an outbreak of hoof and mouth disease.

According to the state Agriculture Department, the agreement is called the Secure Milk Supply Plan. It sets standards by which milk producers, haulers and processors interact with animal health authorities to reduce the risk of spreading hoof and mouth disease in the event of an outbreak.

Although the disease has not been seen in the U.S. since 1929, outbreaks occur every year in other countries and the disease could easily be introduced through international trade.

For more information on the Secure Milk Supply Plan and opportunities to learn more about it, contact the State Veterinarian's Office at 615-837-5120.

