UPDATE: Police looking for armed robber who shot clerk

UPDATE: Convenience store employees that work near Lee Highway say they are on edge after an armed robbery Sunday night landed one of their own in the hospital.

Chattanooga Police released a photo pulled from the surveillance camera that captured a man walking in the Save-A-Ton with a handgun. He demanded money and shot the clerk in the stomach.

The incident that happened Sunday night didn't surprise several employees who didn't want their face or names revealed.

Channel 3 stopped by 10 local gas stations that declined to talk because they were fearful of criminal or gang retaliation.

Many say they would feel a lot safer if store owners would install bullet proof glass that would make it harder for criminals to access the cash register and employees.

Chattanooga Police are asking anyone with suspect information or details regarding the armed robbery at the gas station store on Lee Highway to call 423-698-2525.

An armed robber is on the run after shooting a clerk Sunday night.Police say a man robbed the Save A Ton convenience store on Lee Highway at 9:34 p.m. Sunday night.The man displayed a handgun and demanded cash. During the robbery, police say he fired a shot at the clerk, striking him in the stomach. The clerk was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.The man ran away with an unknown amount of cash.Investigators canvassed the area but never found the suspect.Chattanooga police ask anyone with information to call 423-698-2525.