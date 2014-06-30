Morning rain, muggy this afternoon

Good Monday. It's a rainy start to the day. Some periods of heavy rain will continue on and off through the morning, tapering this afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s, and it will, of course, be humid.

Tuesday will be even warmer with the high in Chattanooga reaching the mid 90s. The heat index Tuesday will range between 100 and 105. I don't expect much in the way of rain Tuesday, only an isolated sprinkle or two in the evening.

The rain chance increases a little Wednesday with a front pushing in, but don't expect any kind of a cool down. Highs will stay in the mid 90s Wednesday as well.

Thursday through the weekend will be interesting. An area of low pressure developing of the east coast (which could develop into Tropical Storm Arthur) will pull a lot of energy away from the Tennessee Valley toward the end of the week. As a result, we will likely be rain free Thursday through the weekend. Highs will retreat a LITTLE, but it will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Fireworks Friday night look good. It will be partly cloudy and about 80 degrees at 9pm.

MONDAY:

8am... Rain Showers, 68

Noon... Rain Showers, 81

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 89