Pig Howard: Ready for Saturdays

ELIZABETHTON,TN (WRCB)--Tennessee Vols rising Junior receiver Pig Howard Says he'll be "in play" this coming football season.

Howard, who sat out spring practice for undisclosed reasons, said Saturday at Jason Witten's 12th annual sports camp in Elizabethton, Tennessee, addressed his status with "team 118"..

" You're gonna see me on the field in the fall,we're doing everything right, the chemistry is the same if not better with the team and I mean everything is heading in the right direction," Howard said to Bristol area media. "We're focused on the team 118 and we're just here to make our mark, my mind has always been focused , I'm just happy to be back you know and just getting to work my boys," said Howard.

Tennessee kicks off against Utah State in Knoxville August 31st.



