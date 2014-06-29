Weather postpones Sunday Lookouts game

Chattanooga Lookouts
CHATTANOOGA,TN (Lookouts.com
)--
Sunday's game between the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-5) and the Birmingham Barons (4-5) has been suspended.
At the point of suspension the Lookouts were batting, down 3-2, in the third inning.
The game will resume tomorrow (6/30) at 5:15 p.m. with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. After it's completion the two team's will play a seven-inning ball game.
Tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for any 2014 Lookouts' home game including this Thursday's July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza!