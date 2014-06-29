Braves Sweep Phils, first in 50 years Posted: Sunday, June 29, 2014 5:53 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2014 6:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPORTS - Atlanta Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - B.J. Upton tripled and drove in two runs Sunday to lead the streaking Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Phillies and their first four-game sweep in Philadelphia in 50 years.



Gerald Laird had two hits with a double and RBI for the Braves, who won for the sixth time in seven games. It was the Braves' first four-game sweep in Philadelphia since Sept. 24-27, 1964.



Marlon Byrd hit a pair of solo home runs for the slumping Phillies, who have lost eight of 10 to drop to 10 games under .500.



Aaron Harang (7-6) gave up two runs on 11 hits and two walks over seven innings.



Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth, working out of a jam for his 24th save in 28 opportunities.



David Buchanan (4-4) allowed three runs over five innings to snap his three-game winning streak.







