Braves Sweep Phils, first in 50 years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - B.J. Upton tripled and drove in two runs Sunday to lead the streaking Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Phillies and their first four-game sweep in Philadelphia in 50 years.
Gerald Laird had two hits with a double and RBI for the Braves, who won for the sixth time in seven games. It was the Braves' first four-game sweep in Philadelphia since Sept. 24-27, 1964.
Marlon Byrd hit a pair of solo home runs for the slumping Phillies, who have lost eight of 10 to drop to 10 games under .500.
Aaron Harang (7-6) gave up two runs on 11 hits and two walks over seven innings.
Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth, working out of a jam for his 24th save in 28 opportunities.
David Buchanan (4-4) allowed three runs over five innings to snap his three-game winning streak.