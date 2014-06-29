Whistleblower alleges VA benefit application purge

ATLANTA (AP) - Federal investigators are probing a whistleblower's claims that applications for veterans seeking health care benefits may have been improperly purged from the VA's Health Eligibility Center in suburban Atlanta.

Eligibility Center program specialist Scott Davis tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/1ofvEoR) health benefit applications for more than 10,000 veterans may have been improperly purged from the Health Eligibility Center's national data system in DeKalb County.

Davis began filing complaints in January and said managers were focused on meeting goals linked to the Affordable Care Act to meet their bonus targets. He also asked the VA office of the Inspector General to investigate potential fraud involving government contracts.

Local VA spokeswoman Floretta Hardmon says the organization takes the allegations seriously and officials are cooperating with investigators.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

