Suspect sought in hit-run that killed three moms

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. (WFLA) - Our NBC News partners at WFLA are reporting that St. Petersburg Police identified a suspect in the hit and run crash that took the lives of three local mothers.



Word came down Friday night right as a community filled a city block, remembering the women killed in the crash.



Investigators tell WFLA they are looking for Marquice Lamonz Anderson, 27 with a last known address of 527 52nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg. Anderson is 6'4", 205 lbs., and has the tattoo GLORIA on his right forearm and, SYLVIA and DOMONQUE on his left forearm. Police believe he often frequents the area of 15 Avenue South and 49th Street.



He will face serious changes when police and the U.S. Marshals catch up to him, including Vehicular Homicide, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death, Driving While Licenses is Suspended or Revoked Involving Death and Violation of Probation.



