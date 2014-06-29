Board to consider teacher evaluation proposals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Teachers who consistently score highly on annual state-mandated teacher evaluations may be able to bypass training requirements to advance or to renew licenses under a new policy.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1r0ECtm) reports that the State Board of Education will consider the policy on Monday, as well as a new teacher licensure policy that would satisfy directives given by the Tennessee General Assembly.

Lawmakers passed legislation during the last session to reverse a controversial initiative of Gov. Bill Haslam's administration that would have allowed student growth on tests to be used to revoke or not renew a teacher's license.

Haslam has since signed the revamped measure into law, and the Board of Education is expected to follow through on that directive.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

