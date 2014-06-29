Lookouts Drop Final Meeting With Blue Wahoos, 3-1

Chattanooga Lookouts
CHATTANOOGA, TN- (Lookouts.com)--The final meeting between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (4-6) and the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-5) for the 2014 season, ended with the Blue Wahoos taking a late lead to win the game by a 3-1 margin.
The contest started out as a very tight matchup between two starting pitchers who were on the top of their game. Raydel Sanchez did his part well, getting through six innings while only allowing the Blue Wahoos to score just one run, which came on a two-out single by Kyle Waldrop in the fifth inning.
The Lookouts had plenty of opportunities to tie the game , with runners on third in both the sixth and seventh innings, but failed to bring them home each time. That changed in the 8th inning, however, when Casio Grider led off the inning with a single and Darnell Sweeney bunted him over to second. Catcher Alberto Rosario was the next to bat, pinch-hitting in the pitcher’s spot. Lookouts' manager Razor Shines had a bit of a trick up his sleeve, sending Grider running on the pitch as Rosario lined it into center field, which let Grider touch home and tie the game at one.
The Blue Wahoos got two more two-out RBIs in the top of the ninth when Waldrop hit a double off the right field wall. The runs were unearned, but that didn’t stop them from counting towards the final total as the Blue Wahoos took the series finale.
Sunday afternoon brings the Birmingham Barons into town for five games, who the Lookouts have already played 10 times this season, with the teams going an even 5-5 against each other.
Notes: Darnell Sweeney went 0-2 with a walk, sacrifice bunt, and stolen base, but ended his hitting streak at 13 games. That hitting streak tied his previous two 13-game streaks for his longest of the season.