4 groups vying for Chattanooga's Violence Reduction Initiative j - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

4 groups vying for Chattanooga's Violence Reduction Initiative job

Posted: Updated:
By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -  A soon-to-be master's graduate, a veteran pastor, the head of a long-term counseling firm and the director of an established faith-based nonprofit all want to be the new face of Mayor Andy Berke's initiative to reduce shootings and killings.

It's been three weeks since the city ousted Richard Bennett, director of A Better Tomorrow, which until then had been expected to be chosen as community leader for the Chattanooga Violence Reduction Initiative.

Now officials are on the verge of choosing another provider.

That organization will be responsible for finding jobs, education and housing options for the gang members selected to be a part of VRI and then monitor each criminal case. The provider is expected to have at least three years' experience in this type of work.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.