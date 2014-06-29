UPDATE: Man charged in ex-girlfriend’s death has violent history

UPDATE: The man charged with shooting up a mobile home in Soddy Daisy and killing his ex-girlfriend Sunday morning has a lengthy criminal past.



Jeremy Ritchie is charged with criminal homicide after police said he shot up his ex-girlfriend Crystal Perry Ostrum’s mobile home Sunday morning around 6 a.m.



Police responded to the Mimosa Trailer Park at 8783 Dayton Pike where they found three people shot but alive. Perry was pronounced dead at Erlanger after paramedics tried CPR. Ostrum’s new husband and his son were also struck in the gunfire but have been released from the hospital.



Neighbors told Channel 3 Monday they heard Richie fire multiple rounds into the mobile home as he yelled for Ostrum to let him inside. Police estimate he fired at least nine rounds into the home before driving away.



Police found Ritchie in Van Buren County where he was arrested and taken to the Soddy Daisy Police Department. According to the arrest report, he admitted to police he “went to the residence with a shotgun and started shooting from outside.”



“It appears he had an extensive criminal history with a lot of felonies on his background,” said Soddy Daisy Police Chief Phillip Hamrick.



Ritchie’s history dates back to the early 90s and includes charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.



In November, police charged Ritchie with assaulting Ostrum (then Perry) while they were dating. The arrest report states he slammed her head into the dashboard and center console as he was driving her home. She had to jump out and run for help. The beating was so bad, police made note of bruises and missing teeth. A judge ordered him in February to have no contact with Perry. He was scheduled to be in criminal court this July to answer to those charges.



“There’s a lot of deaths as a result of domestic violence,” Hamrick said. “A lot of murders come out of a domestic situation.”



The other two victims in the shooting have been released from Erlanger.



Chief Hamrick said more charges could be filed against Richie. He’s being held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail.



According to Hamilton County records, Perry never filed paperwork for an order of protection. It can be obtained without an attorney at the first floor of the Hamilton County Courthouse.

To contact the Domestic Violence Task Force, call (423) 209-8888.

PREVIOUS STORY: On Sunday morning, around 6, the Soddy Daisy Police Department responded to Mimosa Trailer Park at 8783 Dayton Pike for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival police discovered three gunshot victims. The victims were transported to Erlanger by Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services.



Neighbors say they thought the shots were fireworks.



"I realized, hey that's not fireworks; that's gunshots, and I looked out the window and saw gunshots go off out of the barrel into the trailer," says a witness. "I asked them if they were ok, and they said they needed help - that they were shot. I was pretty certain someone was hit because the trailer was shot up real good."



Soddy Daisy Police tell Channel 3 that one of the victims, 40-year-old Crystal Perry later passed away. The condition of other two victims is unknown at this time.



Police also tell Channel 3 that 40 -year-old Jeremy S. Ritchie was taken into custody as a suspect. He remains in jail on charges of criminal homicide and is expected to appear in court July 8.