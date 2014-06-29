Early morning fire destroys mobile home in Sale Creek Posted: Sunday, June 29, 2014 12:15 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2014 12:15 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Early Sunday morning, Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Santa Barbara Circle to find it burned to the ground.



It happened just before 5 a.m. on 1734 Santa Barbara Circle when residents awoke to a load explosion and immediately called 911.



Chief Jimbo Aslinger, Sale Creek VFD, tells Channel 3 the mobile home was vacant and did not have electricity. No injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Sale Creek VFD.



Fire and police officials are looking into who owns the property. The mobile home is a total loss and damages are unknown at this time.

