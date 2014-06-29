New warrants raise questions about mom in hot-car death

NBC News - There are now questions swirling about the mother's role in the death of Cooper Harris, the 22-month-old boy who died on June 18 inside a hot car in suburban Atlanta.

Sunday morning, Cobb County police released even more search warrants related to their investigation of Justin Ross Harris, the boy's father.

For the first time, these warrants publicly raise questions about Cooper's mother and when she knew about her child's death.

"During an interview with Justin, he stated that he recently researched, through the internet, child deaths inside vehicles and what temperature it needs to be for that to occur. Justin stated that he was fearful that this could happen," the warrants read, much like those released Saturday.

But this batch of documents added: "Leanna Harris, the childs (sic) mother, was also questioned regarding the incident and made similar statements regarding researching in (sic) car deaths and how it occurs."

The search warrants were for the couple's personal computer, laptops, iPad and cell phone.

Leanna Harris has not been charged with any crime, and she spoke at Cooper's funeral in Alabama yesterday.

"Am I angry with Ross? Absolutely not," she told mourners inside the church. "Ross is and was and will be - if we have more children - a wonderful father.

Justin Ross Harris has been charged with murder and cruelty towards a child. He's pleaded not guilty. He's being held without bond in Cobb County, Ga.

He has told investigators that he forgot to drop off his son at day care and accidentally left him inside the sweltering vehicle for seven hours.

He called in to the funeral yesterday in Alabama and sobbed as he addressed mourners by phone.

"Thank you for everything," he said. "I'm sorry I can't be there."