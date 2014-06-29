Mentoring program helps at-risk youth find green jobs

On a recent June afternoon, students, volunteers and staff of SEEED grabbed shovels and pickaxes and began digging.The narrow, yet deep ditch would eventually wind its way from the utility meter to the front hillside of 8617 Dandridge Ave., where four solar panels will serve not only to lower the nonprofit’s monthly energy bills, but also provide a visual reminder to the community of its goals.“We want to make sure people see what we’re doing. One of the big things we pride ourselves on is not talking stuff to people that we’re not willing to do for ourselves. We want to be more visible. We want the community to see that this will be a green hub in East Knoxville,” said Stan Johnson, executive director of SEEED.For the past five years, Johnson has been at the helm of the group, which has made its mission to support such energy efficiency practices and try to bring them to Knoxville’s urban areas through educational events and outreach to young adults.

