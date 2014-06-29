'Healthy eating' rules just expanded: School vending machines, fundraisers will be included

First it was the chicken patties, biscuits and french fries.Now federal regulations are moving beyond the lunchroom and targeting doughnuts, candy bars and cookies sold in schools.This fall, the federal government's push toward healthy eating in public schools will spill over into vending machines and school fundraisers. The new rules, which represent the first time vending machine snacks have been regulated in Tennessee high schools, mean that local public high schools could lose some of the much-needed revenue stream provided by machine sales of chips, beef jerky and candy bars.But the changes stretch beyond high school and could potentially affect all public schools, as the groups that sell snacks before school or during the day -- the band, student leadership clubs and booster clubs -- may now have to find other ways to raise money.

