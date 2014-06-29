Early morning fire hits Northshore restaurant Posted: Sunday, June 29, 2014 6:22 AM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2014 6:34 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

A popular restaurant in the North Chattanooga area went up in flames early Sunday morning.



Fire crews were called to Food Works just before three this morning.



When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof.



Investigators believe the fire began in the duct work above the kitchen area before spreading to the second floor.



Crews were able to get the fire under control, the building is not a total loss but the first and second floor did sustain major smoke damage.



There’s no word on how long the popular weekend brunch spot will be closed to the public.



