Update: Food Works closed due to fire

UPDATE: Employees are cleaning up after a popular restaurant in the North Chattanooga area went up in flames.



Fire crews were called to Food Works just before three Sunday morning. When fire fighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof.



The doors to Food Works were locked on Sunday morning with no way to get in after an early morning fire left them without a kitchen.



"Still actually in shock about the whole thing, we've been opened eight years and have yet to experience anything like this," said Troy Sutton, Operating Partner.



Sutton says he sighed with relief knowing the damage was primarily from smoke and water and not from the flames.



"It's not as significant as we thought it was going to be. It's all primarily in the kitchen area," said Sutton. "It was all concentrated in our hood system, which was cleaned recently. As far as the source of the ignition we're not sure yet.”



The parking lot was empty after patrons learned their favorite Sunday eatery was out of service.



"A little disappointed, Sunday is a big day for us so we're just going to have to wait to see what happens," said Sutton. "Our brunch customers will not be happy."



However, while some patrons may find a new place to eat, Sutton says he knows they'll be back.



"We have a very loyal customer base, we're very lucky to have that. I'm sure as soon as we open the doors they'll be back," said Sutton.



Sutton says he hopes to have the restaurant reopened in a few weeks.

Updates on the progress of the restaurant will be posted on their website.

READ MORE: Food Works' website

PREVIOUS STORY: Fire crews were called to Food Works restaurant just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a commercial fire.

When fire fighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof.

Investigators believe the fire began in the duct work above the kitchen area before spreading to the second floor.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, the building is not a total loss, however the first and second floor did sustain major smoke damage.

There is no word on how long the popular weekend brunch spot will be closed to the public.