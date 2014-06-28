Keselowski wins Kentucky, again Posted: Saturday, June 28, 2014 11:39 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2014 12:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:



SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Brad Keselowski dominated the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race Saturday night to become Kentucky Speedway's first repeat winner.



The Penske Racing driver and 2012 race winner followed his record-breaking pole effort to lead 199 of 267 laps and earn his second victory this season and 12th of his career.



Keselowski won from the pole for the first time, pulling away after chasing down and passing leader Kyle Busch on Lap 248.



Busch was second, followed by Ryan Newman, Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who rallied from a 29th-place start.



A night after dominating the Nationwide Series race before finishing second to Kevin Harvick, partly because of a pit-road speeding penalty, Keselowski saved his heavy foot for the bumpy, rough track.



