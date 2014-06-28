Braves take pair in Philly twi-night doubleheader Posted: Saturday, June 28, 2014 11:37 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2014 12:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Ryan Doumit homered and Tommy La Stella had two doubles and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-1 victory in the nightcap Saturday.



La Stella hit a three-run triple in Atlanta's 10-3 win in the opener.



Chris Johnson had three hits with an RBI and Justin Upton had two hits and drove in a run for the Braves, who have won five of six



Cameron Rupp had two hits with a double for the Phillies, who have lost seven of nine.



David Hale (3-2) allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings.



The Phillies called up Sean O'Sullivan (0-1) from Triple-A Lehigh Valley for a spot start and the right-hander lasted 5 2-3 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits.







