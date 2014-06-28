3 cars damaged in business fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 cars damaged in business fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Three cars were damaged Saturday in an afternoon business fire.

Firefighters responded to the Car Care Now on Shallowford Road around noon.

Investigators say the fire started in the detail shop but spread to the entire complex. One car was damaged by fire, two sustained smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

