Maryland woman finds marijuana in order of fries

Our NBC partners at NBC Washington are reporting that a Maryland woman found a little something extra in her fries after taking a trip to a local Sonic restaurant this week.Carla McFarland, of Frederick, took her children to the fast food restaurant on Guilford Drive on Wednesday, The Frederick News-Post reported.Everything was fine with the food she passed to her children, but when McFarland reached into the bag for her own food, she found a small bag of what appeared to be marijuana in her fries.“I kept thinking, what if my kids had eaten it?” McFarland told the newspaper.Both McFarland and the restaurant's management called the police.An employee, who was later fired, took responsibility for the marijuana, explaining that it must have fallen from her apron."When she asked the three employees, one of the young ladies stepped up and said it was hers," McFarland said. "It didn't take very long, and I guess at that point they just said that they fired her."McFarland got a new meal and was refunded her money.The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has the marijuana as evidence, but it is not clear whether the employee will be charged, News4 Washington's Darcy Spencer reported.According to the restaurant's website, the Guilford Drive location recently opened and is the only Sonic in the county.

