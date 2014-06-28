Gag order issued in Catoosa foster child murder case

The former foster mother charged with murder in the death of a toddler in her care was granted bond in a Superior Court hearing Friday and a gag order was issued in the case.





In a hearing Friday before Catoosa County Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt Jr., a bond for Clara Louise Edwards, 59, was set at $75,000. She was ordered to have no contact with anyone in foster care, elderly care or unsupervised contact with any children under age 6.





Edwards' attorney, Dan Ripper, submitted a petition for a gag order to be issued in the case, and Assistant District Attorney Alan Norton told Van Pelt he had no objections to the restriction. Van Pelt said the gag order would apply to law enforcement, officials with the Georgia Department of Family Children Services and others closely related to the case.





Family and supporters at the hearing quietly celebrated a bond being set. Several of them consulted with Ripper during a recess about the bond amount they could raise for Edwards' release.





