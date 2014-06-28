Cuevas' Big Night Spurs Lookouts on to 7-3 Win

CHATTANOOGA, TN--( Lookouts.com ) --Outfielder Noel Cuevas hit two triples to lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in front of 6,195 fans on Agriculture Night at the ball park. The win ensures the Lookouts' first series win since their series victory against Mobile (5/31-6/4) and was their fourth win in their last five games.

The Lookouts' big night began with starting pitcher Andres Santiago who had a rock solid outing for Chattanooga. The right-hander only allowed one run in five innings of work and struck out five batters. In the month of June, Santiago is 1-0 with a 2.18 ERA in five games (three starts).

Santiago wasn't just great on the mound, in the third inning the pitcher smacked a double that galvanized the team's offense. After the pitcher's two-base hit, Darnell Sweeney drew a walk and Noel Cuevas belted his first triple of the night to plate two runs. Cuevas proceeded to score on a double by the red-hot Daniel Mayora who now has 32 hits in the month of June.

In the fifth inning Cuevas was yet again the main cog in the team's offense. The speedy outfielder drew a walk with one out and then advanced to third on a single by Mayora. He came around to score on a sacrifice fly by O'Koyea Dickson.

Pensacola managed to cut the Lookouts' team lead down to one in the seventh inning when they took advantage of two Lookouts' errors. Chattanooga recouped their two runs after the seventh inning stretch on a passed ball and a RBI double by Dickson. They added one more run in the eighth on Cuevas' second RBI triple of the night.

Tomorrow, the team looks to win their fourth game of the five game-series when they bring out Raydel Sanchez (1-4, 5.97) to face off against fellow righty Ben Lively (0-1, 7.36).

Notes: Darnell Sweeney went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. He now has three hitting streaks of 13 games this season.