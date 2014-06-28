Georgia runoff advance voting locations

Advance voting for Georgia's primary runoffs has begun.Those who didn't vote in the primary can vote in the runoff and can select either a Republican or Democratic ballot. Those who voted in the primary are required to cast a ballot with the same party.The State Senate race is among a dozen being watched nationally as Republicans seek control of the Senate. Republicans Jack Kingston and David Perdue are on the ballot. The winner will face Democrat Michelle Nunn in November.

Local runoff races include a county commission seat and a board of education seat in Dade County and a commission seat in Whitfield County.



All voters in Whitfield and Murray Counties will vote in the non-partisan Conasauga Judicial District judge race.

Voters who live in State District 1, which includes part of Dade and Walker Counties, will vote on a state representative.



Advanced Voting Locations & Dates for July 22 GA run-off election

Catoosa Hall – 7658 Nashville Street – Ringgold

Westside Voting Precinct – 3319 Lakeview Dr.- Rossville

Dade County Board of Elections – 71 Case Avenue, Trenton

Murray County Board of Elections – 121 N. 4th Avenue – Chatsworth

Walker County Courthouse – 103 S. Duke Street, Lafayette

Rossville Civic Center - 400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville

Whitfield County Courthouse – 205 N. Selvidge Street - Dalton

Election day is Tuesday, July 22. Polls will be open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.– Advance voting will be held Monday through Friday from June 30, 2014 to July 18, 2014 between the hours of 8:00am-5:00pm, with extended hours for Thursday, July 17 from 8:00am-7:00pm. Locations will be closed Friday, July 4, 2014.– Advance voting will be Monday through Friday from June 30, 2014 to July 18, 2014 from 8:30am-5:00pm. The office will be closed every day from 12pm-1pm for lunch. The office will be closed July 4, 2014.– Advance voting will be Monday through Friday from June 30, 2014 to July 18, 2014 from 8:30am-4:30pm. The office will be closed July 4, 2014.– Advance voting will be Monday through Friday June 30, 2014 through July 18, 2014 from 8:30am-4:30pm at the Walker County Courthouse. The Rossville Civic Center will open for advance voting Monday through Friday July 14, 2014 through July 18, 2014 from 8:30am-4:30pm. The courthouse location will be closed July 4, 2014.– Advance voting will Monday through Friday June 30, 2014 through July 18, 2014 from 8:00am-5:00pm at the Whitfield County courthouse. The location will be closed July 4, 2014.