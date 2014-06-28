Civil War scion: Ringgold mayor is living history, for more reasons than one

Working Together For You

RINGGOLD, Ga. — City Hall here has Civil War history on its walls: framed battle maps, a mural of soldiers fighting, a painting memorializing an unknown Confederate who died defending Ringgold Gap.

Ringgold has some living history, too: A mayor who's one generation removed from the Civil War.

Mayor Joe Barger's grandfather -- that's right, his grandfather -- Jacob A. Barger served as a private for the South in North Carolina's infantry.

"He was born in 1833," Barger said. "So it's 96 years' difference between when he was born, and I was born."

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press