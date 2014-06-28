Court: Teacher teasing overweight student is child abuse

Our NBC News partners at NBC Connecticut are reporting that the Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that a New Haven teacher's name-calling was enough to justify putting him on the state's central registry of child abusers.

The court Friday overturned an Appellate Court decision that would have removed Nicholas Frank's name from the registry kept by the state Department of Children and Families.

Frank was suspended in 2008 for eight days from his job at an elementary school after it was determined he had teased a student about his weight, referring to him as "pregnant."

DCF found the name-calling amounted to emotional abuse, a decision affirmed by the high court.

The registry isn't available to the public, but can be used by some potential employers conducting background checks.

Frank's lawyer said he would not comment until he had read the decision.

