Boy found in basement said he was abused by father with PVC pipe

NBC News - The Detroit boy who was missing 11 days before he was found in his father and stepmother’s basement told investigators that his father drove a PVC pipe into his chest, according to papers released Saturday.

The state moved to keep the boy, Charlie Bothuell V, 12, out of the house and remove his 4-year-old stepbrother and 10-month-old stepsister from it.



The boy told medical examiners that a circular scar they found was the result of being struck with the pipe. He also told investigators that the stepmother locked him in the basement, “barricaded behind boxes and totes,” and told him not to come out “no matter what he hears,” according to the state’s petition.

His grandmother told the FBI that the last time she saw him, “he was very skinny, and almost looked like a cancer patient,” and had marks all over his arms and chest. The boy is staying with his birth mother.

