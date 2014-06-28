Rhea County judge hopefuls feuding on Facebook - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rhea County judge hopefuls feuding on Facebook

DAYTON, TN (Times Free Press) -

Many locals say the years-long romantic relationship between attorney Carol Ann Barron and District Attorney General Mike Taylor was common knowledge.

It was shrugged off, maybe the subject of a meat-and-three lunch gossip session but not much more -- until this month, when attorney Larry Roddy, who is vying against Barron and J. Shannon Garrison for the family, juvenile and sessions court judge seat, put it out there in a campaign ad.

Roddy's ad says this: "Some time ago Ms. Barron confirmed to me that she was living with the district attorney who prosecutes criminal cases in Rhea County."

And, "She now owns a substantial estate worth hundreds of thousands of dollars jointly (with right of survivorship) with the district attorney."

