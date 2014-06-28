Memphis launches initiative to deter copper thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Officials in Memphis have launched an initiative aimed at decreasing copper thefts in the city.

The CopperStoppers program will offer a financial reward if people supply information that leads to an arrest.

Mayor A C Wharton, local prosecutors, the Memphis Police Department and CrimeStoppers are collaborating on the campaign. It is being funded by the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce; the West Tennessee Home Builders Association; Memphis Light, Gas and Water and private investors.

Darnell Capital Management CEO Scott Darnell told The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/1qwE8Jd) that it is difficult to invest in his Memphis properties due to the number of thefts.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports 713 claims for metal thefts were reported in Memphis between 2011 and 2013.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.