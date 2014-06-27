New Police Chief brings fresh approach in combating spike in violence

A recent spike in violence across Chattanooga has communities like College Hill Courts on edge.

For Jack Melvin and LaQuilla Lloyd the pain is still fresh. Melvin lost his daughter Inez Burney in a shooting earlier this month.

“It just hurts so bad,” Melvin said.

Lloyd was her neighbor.

“We gave each other comfort of a friendship that we could keep each other’s secrets,” Lloyd said.

Both agree new Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher has a big job on his hands, but have mixed feelings with how he should handle it. They agree he needs some time.

“He just got here. He hasn’t asked for help. Give the man a chance. Then you’ll see the results and be able to say that. Give the man a chance first,” Melvin added.

Chief Fletcher brings a fresh approach to Chattanooga with how he handles spikes in violence, but it’s one he believes will work.

“We want an approach that identifies the people who are causing fear and violence and disorder and not a method that addresses everyone in a community,” Fletcher said.

Instead of flooding the area with patrols, he wants to focus on those who cause violence and improve face to face relationships in the community.

“It’s the smart thing to do with it comes to the relationship with the community. And it’s the smart thing to do with it comes to limited resources to be effective and efficient,” Fletcher added.

For now, this community remembers a young woman known for her smile and personality.