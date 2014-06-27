UTC Tennis earns final regional ranking

Sports - Chattanooga Mocs UTC
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s tennis team scored a final regional ranking from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the 2013-14 season. UTC is No. 9 in the Ohio Valley Region, thanks to a strong 18-5 record in the spring.
Head coach Jeff Clark guided the Mocs to a third place showing in the Southern Conference with a 7-2 league mark. The Mocs have won at least 16 matches in each of the last three years, including 18-5 records in the last two.
Chattanooga defeated two NCAA Tournament teams in Elon and Murray State during the regular season. All five of the losses were to teams listed in the final ITA team rankings
.
With eight of nine players returning, Coach Clark is enthusiastic about the 2014-15 campaign and recently sat down to give an update on all of the things going on with the program in the summer months. Be sure to check out GoMocs.com
’s Catching Up With Jeff Clark
. 2014 DI Ohio Valley Region Rankings - Final
| Rank
| School
| 1
| Vanderbilt
| 2
| Kentucky
| 3
| Tennessee
| 4
| Memphis
| 5
| Purdue
| 6
| Indiana
| 7
| Louisville
| 8
| ETSU
| 9
| Chattanooga
| 10
| Miami (Ohio)