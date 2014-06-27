Teheran masterful in Braves 4-2 win over Philadelphia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teheran masterful in Braves 4-2 win over Philadelphia

 PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Freddie Freeman homered, doubled and drove in all four Atlanta runs to back Julio Teheran's strong pitching and lead the Braves over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 Friday night.
    
Teheran (7-5) allowed two runs - one earned - and six hits in seven innings. He struck out nine, walked none and retired his final seven batters for Atlanta, which had lost six of 10 beginning with Philadelphia's three-game sweep at Turner Field last week.
    
Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 23rd save in 27 chances.
    
Ben Revere had three hits, including a triple, for the Phillies, who have lost five of seven.

