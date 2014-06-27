Bobby Womack, singer with brave 2nd act, dies Posted: Friday, June 27, 2014 10:41 PM EDT Updated: Friday, June 27, 2014 10:41 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Courtesy: Today.com Bobby Womack accepts his induction trophy into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame from Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood in 2009.

CHRIS TALBOTT

AP Music Writer



Bobby Womack, a colorful and highly influential R&B singer-songwriter who impacted artists from the Rolling Stones to Damon Albarn, had died. He was 70.



Womack's publicist Sonya Kolowrat confirmed Friday that the singer had died but had no other details to provide.



Womack was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease two years ago and dealt with a number of health issues, including prostate cancer. Womack performed recently at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and seemed in good health and spirits.



Womack's caught the attention of the Stones in the 1960s and influenced many early rockers before fading from popular music for more than a decade.



Albarn and XL Recordings president Richard Russell helped Womack regain his career with 2012 comeback album "The Bravest Man in the Universe."



