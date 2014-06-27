Roane County judge deciding same-sex divorce case - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roane County judge deciding same-sex divorce case

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) - A same-sex couple in Roane County is challenging the state's gay marriage ban. But they don't want to get married. They want to get divorced.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Frederick Borman and Larry Pyles-Borman were married in Iowa in 2010. But since they now live in Tennessee, they cannot get divorced in Iowa. Tennessee won't let them get divorced either because the state does not recognize their marriage.

Borman claims Tennessee's law violates the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection and Due Process clauses.

Circuit Court Judge Russell Simmons Jr. heard arguments in the case on Friday and said he will issue a written opinion.

A separate case challenging Tennessee's same-sex marriage laws was filed last year in federal court in Nashville. That case is ongoing.

