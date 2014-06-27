Inmate escapes from prison work camp in Atlanta Posted: Friday, June 27, 2014 10:27 PM EDT Updated: Friday, June 27, 2014 10:27 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Federal prison officials say an inmate has escaped from a minimum security work camp in Atlanta.



The Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release that inmate Yancey Garringer was discovered to be missing during a count at 4 p.m. Friday at the Federal Prison Camp.



Prison officials say the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as state and local law enforcement authorities, have been notified. A search was underway. Anyone who encounters Garringer is asked to contact local law enforcement.



Garringer has been at the camp on drug-related charges since April and was expected to be released in June 2019.



The Federal Prison Camp is a minimum security work camp at the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta. It houses just over 500 minimum security male inmates.



