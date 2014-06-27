Keselowski grabs Kentucky pole Posted: Friday, June 27, 2014 10:20 PM EDT Updated: Friday, June 27, 2014 10:31 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Brad Keselowski had a track-record speed of 188.791 mph in a Ford to win the pole for Saturday night's NASCAR race at Kentucky Speedway.



A day in which 23 drivers broke Dale Earnhardt's year-old mark of 183.636 mph in the first round of knockout qualifying alone ended with the 2012 winner of the 400-mile race shattering it by more than 5 mph. Keselowski overtook Penske Racing teammate Joey Logano, who turned a lap of 187.175 after leading the first two rounds.



Jeff Gordon will start third in a Chevy, salvaging a session in which Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn't make it past the first round. Denny Hamlin was fourth in a Toyota.







