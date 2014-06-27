Dashcam video catches man attacking moving police car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dashcam video catches man attacking moving police car

Police dashcams have shown us a lot in recent years, but maybe not quite like this.

It happened Sunday night in a Michigan town.
Video shows a man, armed with a metal pipe, jumping on the hood of a moving police car smashing the car's windshield.
According to police, the man, who appeared to be on drugs, told officers he was from the planet Zoltron.
The 20-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault against a police officer and larceny.



