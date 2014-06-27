Dashcam video catches man attacking moving police car Posted: Friday, June 27, 2014 9:43 PM EDT Updated: Friday, June 27, 2014 10:18 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Police dashcams have shown us a lot in recent years, but maybe not quite like this.



It happened Sunday night in a Michigan town.

Video shows a man, armed with a metal pipe, jumping on the hood of a moving police car smashing the car's windshield.

According to police, the man, who appeared to be on drugs, told officers he was from the planet Zoltron.

The 20-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault against a police officer and larceny.







