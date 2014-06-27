Volunteers to solicit citizen survey responses

If you live Dalton and didn't return your 2014 Citizen Survey, you can expect a knock on your door this weekend.

Volunteers working with the Dalton Police Department will begin visiting residences to get responses for the survey.

The responses will help shape the police department's strategic plans for the next several years.

The survey questions cover topics such as residents’ perception on crime in Dalton, the performance of the police department, and other issues.

Survey forms were mailed out in late May, but not enough forms have been returned.

Starting this weekend volunteers will visit the homes of people who have not returned their survey forms. To assure residents that the volunteers are working for the police department survey, they will have plastic ID cards. They will be civilian volunteers and not police officers.



If you have received a police survey in the mail please fill it out and mail it in.