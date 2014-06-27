Friday's humid weather causes hikers to become disoriented, lost

Crews say Friday's high temperatures and humidity are what lead to a woman and her son to become disoriented on Lookout Mountain.

t took rescuers about 30 minutes to find the mother and her 15-year-old son on the trail at Sunset Rock.

Hamilton County STARS Chief Clay Ingle says the pair became disoriented because of the heat and humidity. But they called for help at just the right time.

"Then it could have gotten more serious.. And gone from dehydration to heat exhaustion and been a real emergency."

