How to shop at Kohl’s like a money-saving pro



Finally, when shopping at your local Kohl's, always start your bargain hunt in the Gold Star Clearance areas. “You’ll know it when you see it: There will be gold tags on red-lined items that will have their prices slashed," says Barros. "It’s usually toward the back of the store.” We’re talking name-brand items at a crazy-low price, so hydrate and be prepared to dig through the items for a huge score.

“You'll pretty much always find items on sale at Kohl's, but it's been rumored their largest markdowns occur on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. If you're shopping in store, weekend mornings are usually your best bet because the racks won't have been picked over and the good weekend sales are just getting started,” says Edwards.