Sarah Palin calls for tea partiers to 'take back' the nation



All of it to the cheers of the mostly middle aged-to-senior crowd at the Sevierville Convention Center.



Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, former Sen. Rick Santorum, former U.S. Rep. Allen West and former Judge Jeanine Pirro all spoke of their antipathy to big government, the welfare state, weak foreign policy and much more.



The event had the feel of a pep rally at times, as the speakers cheered the U.S. as the greatest nation on earth. Then each laid out a litany of things wrong with the country, from failure to adhere to Christian governance to multiple scandals to the breakdown of the traditional family to excessive political correctness.