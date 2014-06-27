Sarah Palin calls for tea partiers to 'take back' the nation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sarah Palin calls for tea partiers to 'take back' the nation

By Knoxville News Sentinel
SEVIERVILLE — Four stalwarts of the nation’s conservative movement exhorted an appreciative Sevier County tea party crowd of several hundred Thursday night to stay true to their principles.

The event had the feel of a pep rally at times, as the speakers cheered the U.S. as the greatest nation on earth. Then each laid out a litany of things wrong with the country, from failure to adhere to Christian governance to multiple scandals to the breakdown of the traditional family to excessive political correctness.

All of it to the cheers of the mostly middle aged-to-senior crowd at the Sevierville Convention Center.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, former Sen. Rick Santorum, former U.S. Rep. Allen West and former Judge Jeanine Pirro all spoke of their antipathy to big government, the welfare state, weak foreign policy and much more.

