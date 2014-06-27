UPDATE: Whitfield Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest two teens for arso - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Whitfield Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest two teens for arson

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second teen in connection with the arson of Beaverdale Baptist Church.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Forrest Jones of Rocky Face. Jones is charged with arson along with 18-year-old Jacob Plott.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dalton teen for the arson of  Beaverdale Baptist Church in Dalton. 

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Jacob Dylan Plott on Thursday. Investigators tell Channel ,3 the church which was located on 2496 Beaverdale Road and built before the 1900 was deliberately set on fire during the early morning hours of March 21.
 
The Whitfield County Fire Department was able to put the fire out, but not before extensive damage to the building. On April 16. the 911 Center received another call advising the old church building was on fire again.

Fire investigators determined the church was a total loss and the second fire was also suspected to have been deliberately set. Investigators also tell Channel 3 that there was no electricity to the building at the time of the fires; it was being used for storage by the church. 

During the investigation detectives received information that a teenager living in close proximity to the church was responsible for the fire. 

Upon further investigation evidence was obtained directly linking Plott to both arsons. Plott was believed to have been intoxicated when setting the March fire. He's charged with two counts of Arson. The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.