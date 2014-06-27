UPDATE: Whitfield Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest two teens for arson





Upon further investigation evidence was obtained directly linking Plott to both arsons. Plott was believed to have been intoxicated when setting the March fire. He's charged with two counts of Arson. The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible. During the investigation detectives received information that a teenager living in close proximity to the church was responsible for the fire.

Fire investigators determined the church was a total loss and the second fire was also suspected to have been deliberately set. Investigators also tell Channel 3 that there was no electricity to the building at the time of the fires; it was being used for storage by the church.